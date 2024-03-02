Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUVL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NUVL stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

