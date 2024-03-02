NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

