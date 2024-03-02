NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of NVR worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $7,688.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,089.44 and a 52 week high of $7,712.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,514.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

