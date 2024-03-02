NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

