O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,312 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 258,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.4465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Further Reading

