O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $902.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $911.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $777.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.11.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

