O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.