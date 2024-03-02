O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after buying an additional 488,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,416,000 after buying an additional 446,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 462,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.