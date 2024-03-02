O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,719 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CARR opened at $56.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

