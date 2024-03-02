O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,759.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CVLG opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.