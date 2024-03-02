Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

OXY stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

