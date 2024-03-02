ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ODP has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. TheStreet cut ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.