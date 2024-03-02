Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 962,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 501,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 55.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 341,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares during the period.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

