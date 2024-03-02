Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. The business had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.