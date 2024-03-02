Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.