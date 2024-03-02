Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

