Oppenheimer Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $269.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $268.00 to $269.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

First Solar stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $827,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.