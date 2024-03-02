Oppenheimer Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CARG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

