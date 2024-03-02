Oppenheimer Trims Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Target Price to $10.00

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.90 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -269.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 138,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

