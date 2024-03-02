Orchid Price Up 15.5% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $139.28 million and $10.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016468 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,751.36 or 0.99925659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00173350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14085377 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $8,552,861.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

