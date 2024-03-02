Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Organovo stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
