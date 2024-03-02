Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.33.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,788 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.