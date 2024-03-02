Orion (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Orion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OEC

Orion Stock Down 1.6 %

OEC stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.