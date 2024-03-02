Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

