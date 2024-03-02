Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $151.74 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.