Oxen Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $14,975.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,909.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00731880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00148733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00054476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00229344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00171697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,935,842 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

