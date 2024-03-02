PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

