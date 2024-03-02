PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. State Street Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $113.19 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

