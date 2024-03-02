Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 128,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

