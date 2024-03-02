Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 64,357 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $299,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $9,037,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, One01 Capital LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the third quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 23,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $302.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,843 shares of company stock valued at $41,984,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

