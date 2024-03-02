Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.
PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
