Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$33.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$33.00 target price on Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 35.89%.
In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Company insiders own 45.53% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
