Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$20.50 on Friday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$20.21 and a one year high of C$30.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

