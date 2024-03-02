Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

PXT opened at C$20.50 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.21 and a 12-month high of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

