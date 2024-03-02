Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

