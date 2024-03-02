Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) were up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,135,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,569,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.