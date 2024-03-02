PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 38,306 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $110.48 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

