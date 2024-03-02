Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.27.

Permian Resources stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 907,737 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after buying an additional 16,147,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

