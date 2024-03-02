Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

