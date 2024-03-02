Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

