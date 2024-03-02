PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Trading Down 0.6 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

