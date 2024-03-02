Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

