Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $150.08. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

