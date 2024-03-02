Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

