Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $17.50 at Citigroup

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

PAA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

