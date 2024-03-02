Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.33

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 684030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

