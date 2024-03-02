Planet Image International Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 5th (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 5th. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Planet Image International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Planet Image International Price Performance
Shares of Planet Image International stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Planet Image International has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Planet Image International
