Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $14.75 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.