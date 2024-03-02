Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC cut Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Playtika by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

