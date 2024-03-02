Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Position Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

