Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stake Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 900,510 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,550,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after buying an additional 338,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 17.72.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

